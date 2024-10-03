You might want to look up tonight if you’re in Edmonton since we’ll be getting a pretty fantastic light show on Thursday and Friday night!
According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, a large swath of northern Canada, which appears to include Edmonton, is extremely likely to see a strong and dazzling display of northern lights tonight and tomorrow.
The lights are predicted to be their strongest between 9 pm and midnight tonight and throughout the day and night on Friday.
If you’re in Edmonton, the best time weather-wise to try and catch the show looks like it’s tonight. A few clouds will linger in the Edmonton area overnight; however, the forecast indicates that Friday night will have even more cloud cover.
If you’re looking for the best spots to view them around Edmonton, we’ve got you covered here.
Are you going to try to catch the show? Let us know where you plan on viewing it in the comments!