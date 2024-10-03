You might want to look up tonight if you’re in Edmonton since we’ll be getting a pretty fantastic light show on Thursday and Friday night!

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, a large swath of northern Canada, which appears to include Edmonton, is extremely likely to see a strong and dazzling display of northern lights tonight and tomorrow.

The lights are predicted to be their strongest between 9 pm and midnight tonight and throughout the day and night on Friday.

If you’re in Edmonton, the best time weather-wise to try and catch the show looks like it’s tonight. A few clouds will linger in the Edmonton area overnight; however, the forecast indicates that Friday night will have even more cloud cover.

If you’re looking for the best spots to view them around Edmonton, we’ve got you covered here.

