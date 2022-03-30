Northern lights could glow-up Edmonton skies this week

The northern lights will dazzle and glow across Canada this week, and there’s a good chance you’ll be able to see them in Edmonton if the weather cooperates.

Thursday, March 31, will be a high activity day for the northern lights, with a KP index of seven, according to the aurora borealis forecast from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The index goes up to nine, meaning a seven could signify an unobstructed light display.

The aurora forecast shows a high likelihood of northern lights action in Edmonton on Friday, April 1, with a KP index of six. It sounds as if we’ll get a few chances to spot the aurora this week!

The University of Alaska Fairbanks says the best place to see the aurora borealis is under a clear, dark sky. So you’ll want to be away from the city lights.

According to The Weather Network, the forecast for Edmonton overnight on both Thursday and Friday looks partly cloudy, so the awe-inspiring northern lights show may or may not be visible – but keep your eyes on the sky just in case!

Northern lights forecasts are updated at midnight daily, so keep tabs on the University of Alaska Fairbanks website for the latest.

The aurora forecast suggests that the northern lights will be visible across much of Canada and throughout the northern US.

Get out the camping chairs, camera, and some blankets; things could get pretty lit this week.

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali