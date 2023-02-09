Edmonton is one of the cheapest places to buy a home on a single income

Independent and looking to buy a home? You’re in luck because we live in one of the country’s most affordable cities.

A new Zoocasa report looked at which Canadian cities are the most affordable for single buyers. It also looked at which property types would be the best option.

Spoiler alert: Detached homes are virtually unaffordable for single buyers in Canada, except in one place.

“The only city where the average cost of a detached home was affordable for a single-income buyer earning the median income was Saint John, where the average income of $48,000 could afford the average detached home at $261,000,” said Zoocasa.

Overall, apartments were the most affordable, followed by townhouses.

Here’s what Zoocasa found about buying on a single income in Canada’s cities:

The top five most affordable cities are as follows:

1. Regina, Saskatchewan

Average home price: $311,500

Income required: $48,450

2. Saint John, New Brunswick

Average home price: $261,300

Income required: $40,613

3. Edmonton, Alberta

Average home price: $366,600

Income required: $57,000

4. St. John’s, Newfoundland

Average home price: $316,800

Income required: $49,275

5. Winnipeg, Manitoba

Average home price: $323,400

Income required: $50,288

You might also like: These are Canada's top family-friendly employers of 2023

8 superior grocery stores for the best shopping in Edmonton (MAPPED)

A Karen's Diner pop-up experience is coming to Edmonton this spring

According to Zoocasa, BC and Ontario “may be out of reach for the average single-income buyer,” a surprise to no one.

Vancouver is the most expensive city for single buyers:

Average home price: $1,114,300

Income required: $173,250

Edmonton is the most affordable Alberta city on the list. In Calgary, where the average home price is $506,400, people need to earn well above the median income of $59,600 to own a home.