A dazzling new glamping resort opens just outside of Edmonton this month

Get ready to start glamping, Edmonton! A new resort is opening just outside of the city later this month with some unique stays.
Urban River Adventures is set to open its glamping resort southwest of Edmonton on May 15 and will run until early October.
Last year URA’s offerings were on an exclusive island, which presented challenges due to having to transport everything to and from the location.
The new property is right on the North Saskatchewan River, just upstream from the 2021 island.
It has 128 acres to explore, and in the early 1900s, the area was a ferry terminal and one of the few ways to cross the North Saskatchewan River, according to URA’s website.
The resort has two levels, one that’s higher up and more easily accessible with picture-perfect views of the river valley, while the lower section puts guests right on the waterfront.
Guests can stay in a cabin, geodome, or tree tents suspended in the air. Take your pick, all the options sound like a fun time!
What’s the cost?
If you want to do the classic Dome Glamping, that runs from $125 to $145 per person. The price includes a fully equipped glamping tent, camping activities, and food if you select VIP.