You soon won't be able to buy bus tickets and passes for Edmonton Transit

You soon won’t be able to buy paper bus passes and tickets to use on Edmonton Transit (ETS) anymore, as the service is phasing out the products in the coming weeks.

Now that Arc, the new electronic fare payment system, is available to all riders, ETS will discontinue selling fare products in early November.

Starting November 9, the following items will no longer be available for purchase at the Edmonton Service Centre, the ETS online fare store, phone sales or retail outlets:

10 ticket packs

Family/Day passes

Monthly paper transit passes (Adult, Youth/Student, Senior, Ride Transit and Edmonton International Airport)

ETS says it will continue to accept adult, youth and senior paper tickets with an expiry date of December 31, 2023, as valid fare until December 31, 2025.

Family/day passes with an expiry date of 2024 will also be accepted as valid fare until the end of 2025.

Cash fares and paper transfers will continue to be a valid form of payment on ETS.

You can order an Arc card to use on ETS here.