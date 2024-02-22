A swanky new apartment building is coming to downtown Edmonton

More housing options are on the way for Edmonton, with a 166-unit residential building under construction in the Oliver neighbourhood.

Alberta Major Projects shows that the low-rise building, named Mercury II, is currently being built on 102nd Avenue, near 123rd Street.

In addition to containing 166 units, the building will contain 13,400 square feet of commercial space and an underground parkade.

The project is estimated to cost $21 million.

Being just a short distance from all kinds of fantastic restaurants, shops, parks, and grocery stores, this is a prime inner-city location in a neighbourhood full of activity.

Living here, you could wake up and jog along the beautiful Victoria Promenade in the mornings, taking in the incredible views of Edmonton’s River Valley.

With YEG seeing Canada’s fastest annual growth in rent prices, we’re sure glad to see the extra housing going where it’s needed!

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2025.