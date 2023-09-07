Municipalities around Edmonton are hiring and many pay over $100K

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Beaumont, Alberta (@beaumont_ab)

Who: About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a friendly small city with its charming downtown core and a rich history of French settlement.

About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a friendly small city with its charming downtown core and a rich history of French settlement. Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for a variety of positions right now, including lifeguards, childcare support workers, seasonal winter roads operators, and more.

Beaumont is hiring for a variety of positions right now, including lifeguards, childcare support workers, seasonal winter roads operators, and more. Perks: Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan.

Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan. More: Learn more here.

Who: Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.

Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life. Jobs: There are three jobs to be found with the City of Leduc right now, including a senior lifeguard instructor, an aquatics operations coordinator, and an operator for infrastructure maintenance.

There are three jobs to be found with the City of Leduc right now, including a senior lifeguard instructor, an aquatics operations coordinator, and an operator for infrastructure maintenance. Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more here.

Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.

Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery. Jobs: There are a number of jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. This includes a visual arts coordinator, a heavy-duty technician, and a corporate performance analyst, among others.

There are a number of jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. This includes a visual arts coordinator, a heavy-duty technician, and a corporate performance analyst, among others. Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”

The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.” More: Learn more here.

Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.

Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community. Jobs: There are eight jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a general manager of corporate services and chief financial officer, a data analyst, and a billing specialist.

There are eight jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a general manager of corporate services and chief financial officer, a data analyst, and a billing specialist. Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more here.

You might also like: The Southeast Valley Line LRT in Edmonton will finally open this fall

Details revealed for Heritage Classic between Oilers and Flames

26 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Edmonton this September

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Kulyk (@kyle_itzy)

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park. Jobs: It’s hiring for 11 roles with a number of positions, including a heavy-duty mechanic and utility operators.

It’s hiring for 11 roles with a number of positions, including a heavy-duty mechanic and utility operators. Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton.

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton. Jobs: It’s hiring six positions in various fields, including a general accountant and waste program supervisor.

It’s hiring six positions in various fields, including a general accountant and waste program supervisor. Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more on its website.