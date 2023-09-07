Municipalities around Edmonton are hiring and many pay over $100K

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.
A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.
We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.
Beaumont
View this post on Instagram
- Who: About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a friendly small city with its charming downtown core and a rich history of French settlement.
- Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for a variety of positions right now, including lifeguards, childcare support workers, seasonal winter roads operators, and more.
- Perks: Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan.
- More: Learn more here.
Leduc
- Who: Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.
- Jobs: There are three jobs to be found with the City of Leduc right now, including a senior lifeguard instructor, an aquatics operations coordinator, and an operator for infrastructure maintenance.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.
St. Albert
- Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.
- Jobs: There are a number of jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. This includes a visual arts coordinator, a heavy-duty technician, and a corporate performance analyst, among others.
- Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”
- More: Learn more here.
Spruce Grove
- Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.
- Jobs: There are eight jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a general manager of corporate services and chief financial officer, a data analyst, and a billing specialist.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.
Strathcona County
View this post on Instagram
- Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for 11 roles with a number of positions, including a heavy-duty mechanic and utility operators.
- Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Fort Saskatchewan
- Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton.
- Jobs: It’s hiring six positions in various fields, including a general accountant and waste program supervisor.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Morinville
- Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement.
- Jobs: Morinville has two jobs available right now, including a public works operator and an FCSS senior and adult programmer.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.