This gorgeous little consignment shop in Edmonton is making fighting fast fashion its main gig.

Tucked away a couple of blocks off of Whyte Avenue is Mod Uncorked, a women-owned vintage/consignment shop that used to be on the north side but has found its newer, bigger location in Ritchie.

The new location opened in late 2022 after a number of years on 124 Street, and the new location is so stunning.

With a custom mural on the back wall, the shop is filled with art and feels like a space you could spend the day lounging in. It also helps that they have incredible taste and always have something new and unique to offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mod Uncorked Consignment (@moduncorked)

There’s clothing in store for all sizes and genders, with a variety of feminine and masculine styles.

Mod Uncorked also works with non-profit organizations to donate clothing that goes unsold in the shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mod Uncorked Consignment (@moduncorked)

“We wholeheartedly believe in shopping locally as much as possible and showing support to members of our community that are in need,” the website reads.

They have great sales all the time, too, meaning you can always find something incredible on any budget.

Mod Uncorked

Address: 10003 80th Avenue NW