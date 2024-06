The 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now

Do you have a cool $6 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford the most expensive home currently for sale in Edmonton, with an extra $100,000 to spare.

These are the 10 most expensive houses on the market in the city right now, from an oasis tucked into Edmonton’s river valley to a stunning and private lakefront property on the city’s edge.

Asking price: $3,750,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

3,479 square feet

Asking price: $3,989,000

Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house

3,903 square feet

Asking price: $3,995,000

Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house

4,254 square feet

Asking price: $4,100,000

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home

5,059 square feet

Asking price: $4,300,000

Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house

4,687 square feet

Asking price: $4,500,000

Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house

4,604 square feet

Asking price: $4,688,000

Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home

5,244 square feet

Asking price: $4,699,000

Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house

9,280 square feet

Asking price: $5,499,900

Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house

5,187 square feet

Asking price: $5,900,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes currently on the market in Edmonton. Even if we arenā€™t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!