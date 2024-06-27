The 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now
Jun 27 2024, 3:59 pm
Do you have a cool $6 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford the most expensive home currently for sale in Edmonton, with an extra $100,000 to spare.
These are the 10 most expensive houses on the market in the city right now, from an oasis tucked into Edmonton’s river valley to a stunning and private lakefront property on the city’s edge.
3110 41st Avenue SW
- Asking price: $3,750,000
- Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
- 3,479 square feet
15625 Whitemud RD NW
- Asking price: $3,989,000
- Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 3,903 square feet
9213 97th Street NW
- Asking price: $3,995,000
- Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 4,254 square feet
116 Windermere Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,100,000
- Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home
- 5,059 square feet
8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,300,000
- Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
- 4,687 square feet
9616 Riverside Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,500,000
- Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 4,604 square feet
99 Westbrook Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,688,000
- Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home
- 5,244 square feet
#14 3466 Keswick Boulevard SW
- Asking price: $4,699,000
- Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
- 9,280 square feet
19103 Ellerslie Road SW
- Asking price: $5,499,900
- Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 5,187 square feet
1730 Ellerslie Road SW
- Asking price: $5,900,000
- Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
- 2,180 square feet
So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes currently on the market in Edmonton. Even if we aren’t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!