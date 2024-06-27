Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

The 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Jun 27 2024, 3:59 pm
Do you have a cool $6 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford the most expensive home currently for sale in Edmonton, with an extra $100,000 to spare.

These are the 10 most expensive houses on the market in the city right now, from an oasis tucked into Edmonton’s river valley to a stunning and private lakefront property on the city’s edge.

3110 41st Avenue SW

  • Asking price: $3,750,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 3,479 square feet

15625 Whitemud RD NW

  • Asking price: $3,989,000
  • Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 3,903 square feet

9213 97th Street NW

expensive Edmonton

  • Asking price: $3,995,000
  • Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 4,254 square feet

116 Windermere Drive NW

  • Asking price: $4,100,000
  • Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home
  • 5,059 square feet

8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW

A Look Inside: Edmonton River Valley mansion with a nanny room for $4.8M (PHOTOS)

  • Asking price: $4,300,000
  • Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
  • 4,687 square feet

9616 Riverside Drive NW

  • Asking price: $4,500,000
  • Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 4,604 square feet

99 Westbrook Drive NW

  • Asking price: $4,688,000
  • Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home
  • 5,244 square feet

#14 3466 Keswick Boulevard SW

  • Asking price: $4,699,000
  • Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
  • 9,280 square feet

19103 Ellerslie Road SW

  • Asking price: $5,499,900
  • Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 5,187 square feet

1730 Ellerslie Road SW

expensive Edmonton

  • Asking price: $5,900,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes currently on the market in Edmonton. Even if we aren’t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!

