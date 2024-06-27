The 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now

Do you have a cool $6 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford the most expensive home currently for sale in Edmonton, with an extra $100,000 to spare.

These are the 10 most expensive houses on the market in the city right now, from an oasis tucked into Edmonton’s river valley to a stunning and private lakefront property on the city’s edge.

Asking price: $3,750,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

3,479 square feet

Asking price: $3,989,000

Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house

3,903 square feet

Asking price: $3,995,000

Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house

4,254 square feet

Asking price: $4,100,000

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home

5,059 square feet

Asking price: $4,300,000

Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house

4,687 square feet

You might also like: Jobs lost after Corus pulls the plug on 880 Edmonton

"I hate it here": Albertans react to Premier Smith's plan to opt out of federal dental plan

Asking price: $4,500,000

Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house

4,604 square feet

Asking price: $4,688,000

Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home

5,244 square feet

Asking price: $4,699,000

Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house

9,280 square feet

Asking price: $5,499,900

Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house

5,187 square feet

Asking price: $5,900,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes currently on the market in Edmonton. Even if we aren’t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!