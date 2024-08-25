8 Edmonton food events happening this week: August 26 to September 1

August is coming to an end, but there are still plenty of delicious foodie events to check out in Edmonton.

With food festivals, night markets, and so much more, there are tons of incredible food events to fill up your week.

Here are some of the best food events to look out for in Edmonton this week.

One-time-only events

Dining with Artists

Join Jamelle Davis of JD Art for a one-of-a-kind mural tour in Downtown Edmonton, with snacks and ending with a specially curated dinner from Mesob Habesha Fusion.

When: August 28, 2024, from 6 pm

Where: Cask & Barrel – 10041 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $65 per person; buy tickets here

The Grand Night Market

Check out this unique night market with dozens of stalls selling clothing, lifestyle goods, jewelry, and so much more. There will also be plenty of food trucks and beverages to get your hands on.

When: August 30, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: Shamrock Curling Club – 9330 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Celebrate all things plant-based with dozens of vendors serving delicious vegetable-forward eats. There will also be plenty of live entertainment.

When: August 31, 2024

Where: Athlone Community Hall – 13010 129th Street NW, Edmonton

During Le Burger Week, local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Edmonton

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124th Street (Sunday)

Haunted Pub Tour

Learn all about Old Strathcona’s haunted history. You’ll hear about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries before heading to one of the area’s pubs.

When: Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meeting point is at the Rescue statue beside the Walterdale Theater – 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here