A huge monster truck show is coming to Edmonton this weekend

Get ready, Edmonton! A massive monster truck show is coming to the city this weekend for its first appearance since 2017.

Monster Jam is gearing up for its first-ever stadium competition event when it makes its debut appearance at Commonwealth Stadium on July 30, 2022.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

You might also like: Edmonton is going to be hotter than Los Angeles most of this week

Group of Albertan coworkers shocked after big Lotto 6/49 win

A MASSIVE Halloween event with glowing pumpkins is coming to Edmonton this fall

Tickets went on sale to the general public earlier this spring and can be found here.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience is scheduled for Saturday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favourite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

Pit Passes for the VIP experience are available for $20.

Motor sports fans will be able to check out high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks go head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions motoring at max speeds of 110km/h.

Monster Jam Edmonton

When: July 30, 2022

Where: Commonwealth Stadium – 11000 Stadium Road, Edmonton

Tickets: Tickets can be found here