The Edmonton Oilers are less than a month away from opening up the 2024-25 NHL season, and with that comes a lot of new faces on the roster.

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson and GM Stan Bowman had quite a busy offseason, adding a plethora of players in free agency and making more than a few trades to shuffle things around. Edmonton also lost quite a few players who took up roster spots, including a pair of young players, Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, who signed offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues.

In the end, the Oilers still managed to spend right up to the NHL’s $88 million salary cap ceiling.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid holds the top spot on the Oilers when it comes to AAV, carrying a $12.5 million cap hit, but due to how his contract is structured, he will be making slightly less than that, with a total salary of $10 million this upcoming season.

Because of this, Darnell Nurse will take home the most money in total salary next season, with a total haul of $12 million set to be paid to the veteran defenceman this season.

While it’s Nurse who will be making the most this year, the team lead will once again shift when Leon Draisaitl’s massive new extension kicks in for the 2025-26 season, where he will take home a whopping $16.5 million in total salary.

Here is a complete breakdown of how much each Oilers player will make in total salary during the 2024-25 season:

Player Cap hit Base salary Bonuses Total salary Darnell Nurse $9,250,000 $12,000,000 $0 $12,000,000 Connor McDavid $12,500,000 $3,000,000 $7,000,000* $10,000,000 Leon Draisaitl $8,500,000 $8,000,000 $0 $8,000,000 Zach Hyman $5,500,000 $7,700,000 $0 $7,700,000 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins $5,125,000 $6,250,000 $0 $6,250,000 Mattias Ekholm $6,000,000 $6,240,000 $0 $6,240,000 Evander Kane $5,125,000 $2,750,000 $2,000,000* $4,750,000 Evan Bouchard $3,900,000 $4,300,000 $0 $4,300,000 Viktor Arvidsson $4,000,000 $4,000,000 $0 $4,000,000 Jeff Skinner $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $0 $3,000,000 Adam Henrique $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $0 $3,000,000 Brett Kulak $2,750,000 $2,500,000 $0 $2,500,000 Stuart Skinner $2,600,000 $2,500,000 $0 $2,500,000 Mattias Janmark $1,450,000 $1,450,000 $0 $1,450,000 Corey Perry $1,150,000 $1,150,000 $250,000^ $1,150,000 Connor Brown $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $1,000,000 Vasily Podkolzin $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $1,000,000 Calvin Pickard $1,000,000 $850,000 $150,000* $1,000,000 Josh Brown $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $1,000,000 Ty Emberson $950,000 $950,000 $0 $950,000 Derek Ryan $900,000 $900,000 $0 $900,000 Troy Stecher $787,500 $775,000 $0 $775,000 James Hamblin $775,000 $775,000 $0 $775,000

* – Denotes signing bonus

^ – Denotes performance bonus not yet attained