SportsHockeyOilers

How much money every Edmonton Oilers player is making in 2024-25

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Sep 11 2024, 10:48 pm
How much money every Edmonton Oilers player is making in 2024-25
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers are less than a month away from opening up the 2024-25 NHL season, and with that comes a lot of new faces on the roster.

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson and GM Stan Bowman had quite a busy offseason, adding a plethora of players in free agency and making more than a few trades to shuffle things around. Edmonton also lost quite a few players who took up roster spots, including a pair of young players, Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, who signed offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues.

In the end, the Oilers still managed to spend right up to the NHL’s $88 million salary cap ceiling.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid holds the top spot on the Oilers when it comes to AAV,  carrying a $12.5 million cap hit, but due to how his contract is structured, he will be making slightly less than that, with a total salary of $10 million this upcoming season.

Because of this, Darnell Nurse will take home the most money in total salary next season, with a total haul of $12 million set to be paid to the veteran defenceman this season.

While it’s Nurse who will be making the most this year, the team lead will once again shift when Leon Draisaitl’s massive new extension kicks in for the 2025-26 season, where he will take home a whopping $16.5 million in total salary.

Here is a complete breakdown of how much each Oilers player will make in total salary during the 2024-25 season:

Player Cap hit Base salary Bonuses Total salary
Darnell Nurse $9,250,000 $12,000,000 $0 $12,000,000
Connor McDavid $12,500,000 $3,000,000 $7,000,000* $10,000,000
Leon Draisaitl $8,500,000 $8,000,000 $0 $8,000,000
Zach Hyman $5,500,000 $7,700,000 $0 $7,700,000
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins $5,125,000 $6,250,000 $0 $6,250,000
Mattias Ekholm $6,000,000 $6,240,000 $0 $6,240,000
Evander Kane $5,125,000 $2,750,000 $2,000,000* $4,750,000
Evan Bouchard $3,900,000 $4,300,000 $0 $4,300,000
Viktor Arvidsson $4,000,000 $4,000,000 $0 $4,000,000
Jeff Skinner $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $0 $3,000,000
Adam Henrique $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $0 $3,000,000
Brett Kulak $2,750,000 $2,500,000 $0 $2,500,000
Stuart Skinner $2,600,000 $2,500,000 $0 $2,500,000
Mattias Janmark $1,450,000 $1,450,000 $0 $1,450,000
Corey Perry $1,150,000 $1,150,000 $250,000^ $1,150,000
Connor Brown $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $1,000,000
Vasily Podkolzin $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $1,000,000
Calvin Pickard $1,000,000 $850,000 $150,000* $1,000,000
Josh Brown $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $1,000,000
Ty Emberson $950,000 $950,000 $0 $950,000
Derek Ryan $900,000 $900,000 $0 $900,000
Troy Stecher $787,500 $775,000 $0 $775,000
James Hamblin $775,000 $775,000 $0 $775,000

* – Denotes signing bonus

^ – Denotes performance bonus not yet attained

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop