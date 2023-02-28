Milk & Cookies Bakeshop — a popular bakery in Edmonton for cakes, sweet treats, coffee, and cute cookies — is officially closing its doors next week.

“The last year has been really hard on us,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

The storefront, located at 5532 Calgary Trail NW, will close its doors on Friday, March 11.

“Sales are way down, ingredient costs are way up, staffing the bakery has been a rollercoaster, and I had a baby 4 1/2 months ago,” the announcement reads.

Featuring unique and beautifully decorated sugar cookies, macarons, custom-made cakes, and so much more, Milk & Cookies has enjoyed a five-year run in the community.

Daily Hive made a trip to Milk & Cookies, and we are sure glad we did! Their sugar cookies, which had a “fairy garden” theme today, are so adorable and mouthwateringly soft. The macarons had a fantastic flavour, and their cupcakes with cute mini sugar cookies on top were immaculate.

These sweets are way too easy to overindulge in.

According to the shop owner, Rachelle Germain, the city has come out in droves to support Milk & Cookies in its final days. Every day since the announcement, the shop has sold out of baked goods by mid-afternoon.

While its presence will undoubtedly be missed, the team hinted on Instagram that this isn’t the end of Milk & Cookies.

“I’ve got some fun plans up my sleeves!” read the post. “Keep following & make sure you go to the website and subscribe to our newsletter to see what the future holds.”

“We hope to see y’all one last time before we close our doors for good.”

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop

Address: 5532 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

