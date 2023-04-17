It wasn’t gone for long, and we are so glad to see it.

Milk & Cookies, a popular former bakery in Edmonton for cakes, sweet treats, coffee, and cute cookies, closed its storefront just over a month ago but is making a minor comeback as a subscription box service.

According to its Instagram, it will also have some treats available to order through a local food collective.

“Closing the store was a very emotional decision, but it was the right one for me,” owner Rachelle Germain wrote in a post.

“I’m slowly getting back on my feet and figuring out what the future looks like. I still love baking and creating so that’s still what I’m going to do, but just in different ways that will allow better work/life balance.”

About 100 monthly treat boxes full of mouthwatering goodies will be available to Milk & Cookies newsletter subscribers. Everything Milk & Cookies bakes, from its sugar cookies to its macarons, is far too easy to overindulge in, so these will surely be something to look forward to.

Custom orders aren’t available for now, though Germain hinted they could make a return once her daughter begins daycare.

The super-popular Soft & Chewy cookies and Brownies and Blondies will be available to order at Uproot Food Collective (10552 114th Street NW).