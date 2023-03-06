You can fly to Mexico out of YEG for CHEAP with Swoop's new routes

It’s time to make your summer vacation plans because your next trip to Mexico just got a whole lot cheaper.

On Monday, low-cost airline Swoop announced an expansion of its summer schedule, including two weekly flights from Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos for as low as $119.99 one-way.

“This summer we’re thrilled to add significant frequencies on our top-performing routes,” said Swoop President Bob Cummings.

“With daily service in many key leisure markets, we’re making it easier than ever for Canadians to access our ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable flights.”

Two weekly flights from YEG to Los Cabos will cost as low as $119 one-way, while twice-weekly fights into Puerto Vallarta will run you approximately $139.

Other summer flight expansions within the Swoop network include service between London, Ontario, Abbotsford, Hamilton, and Charlottetown, and service into Deer Lake, Newfoundland.

“We’re proud to be expanding our footprint from coast to coast with our summer schedule.”

Ready to pack your bags? Check out all of Swoop’s travel destinations here.