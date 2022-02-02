A rarely seen art collection is coming to Edmonton next year

Get ready, Edmonton — a rarely seen art collection is coming to the Art Gallery of Alberta in our city next spring.

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Ontario will debut Generations: The Sobey Family and Canadian Art later this month before it will be loaned to be put on display in five cities across Canada, including a stop in Edmonton.

You might also like: 9 fun things to do in Edmonton if you're single on Valentine's Day

These are the most expensive one-bedroom listings in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Weather whiplash: Alberta in for wild temperature swings in February

Generations examines the story of Canadian art from fresh perspectives and allows for new conversations between the art of yesterday and today.

The exhibition offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore one of Canada’s most legendary private collections, revealing the family’s long-standing engagement with Canadian and Indigenous art.

The exhibition offers a look at more than 170 works by early European newcomers, the Group of Seven, their contemporaries, the Quebec Impressionists, and the Automastiste painters along with the trailblazing Indigenous artists of today.

Here are all the spots where you can catch Generations during its national tour:

McMichael Canadian Art Collection, Kleinburg, Ontario (February 12, 2022 – May 23, 2022)

The Rooms, St. John’s, Newfoundland (June 24, 2022 – January 22, 2023)

Art Gallery of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta (February 18 – May 14, 2023)

Confederation Centre, Charlottetown, PEI (June 10, 2023 – September 4, 2023)

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, Halifax, Nova Scotia (Fall 2023)

We can’t wait to pour over the rich and beautiful pieces that will be landing in our city with this exhibition. The spring of 2023 can’t come soon enough!