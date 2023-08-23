Single-game seats for the Edmonton Oilers’ 2023-24 season will soon be available for fans to purchase.

The Oilers announced on Monday afternoon that tickets will be available for fans to purchase beginning on Thursday, August 31, beginning at 11 am MT.

These tickets will be a hot commodity, as this Oilers team is being viewed as a perennial Stanley Cup contender heading into the upcoming season. After a frustrating second-round exit at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this year in the playoffs, many Oilers players have said this summer how motivated they are to come back and win it all. They were also able to improve their roster in the summer, most notably with the free-agent signing of Connor Brown.

While every game will be important this upcoming season, there is no doubt that playing against rival teams makes them all the more exciting. The Oilers will take on the Flames for the first time in Edmonton this upcoming season on October 29 in the Heritage Classic. They will then face them a second and final time in home territory on February 24. Some other exciting contests will come on November 28 and April 10, when they will be taking on the Golden Knights, as well as on March 3, where they will welcome Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins to town.

Though none of these tickets will be cheap, fans who have been inside Rogers Place will tell you that the experience is worth it. One of the newest arenas in the NHL, the Oilers home is absolutely stunning to take in. That, along with the fact that it hosts one of the best teams in the NHL, makes it an event worth attending.

Fans interested in seeing a single game, or perhaps several, are able to do so beginning on Aug. 31 through a number of sites, including Ticketmaster, StubHub, and GameTime.