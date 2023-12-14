"I'll rock double Rolexes": Kane lost hilarious bet with Oilers teammates

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was able to answer the call for the team recently.

The out-spoken Oilers sniper was recently on the Snipes & Stripes podcast with former NHLer Jeremy Roenick and former referee Tim Peel where he discussed the team’s slow start to the season.

One of the stories Kane told on the podcast involved the former 30-goal-scorer making a bet with his teammates before a game against the Washington Capitals on November 24.

“Going into that game in Washington, I told the boys that, I said if we win five in a row, that sixth game in warmup I’ll rock doubles Rolexes,” Kane said. “I said it in a way to, you know, just to give the boys something to try to motivate, get the boys going.”

After starting the year a total dumpster fire, the Oilers have now won 8 in a row and Evander Kane is rocking the double Rolex look during warmups 😂 @Jeremy_Roenick @TimCPeel20 Full episode of SNIPES & STRIPES with @evanderkane here: https://t.co/3XwmPHr4Iz pic.twitter.com/iz1qJOOYeC — No Filter Network (@NoFilterNet) December 14, 2023

The Oilers wound up winning that game 5-0 against the Capitals and proceeded to win the next four, meaning that Kane would have to deliver on his promise. Sure enough, the team was not letting the 32-year-old flake on his promise.

“We end up winning five games in a row and then when we won that fifth game and after the game, the boys were not letting me off the hook,” laughed Kane.

That sixth game was last Friday against the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place. In a normal situation, it would be hard to tell if a player is wearing anything around his wrists due to the size of the hockey gloves.

Fortunately for the Oilers, they employed the help of a staff member to ensure the Rolexes were visible for everyone to see.

“I had our team trainer, Brad Harrison, cut off like half of my old gloves so you could see the wrists in warmup,” explained Kane.

This, however, might not be the end of the road for the Rolex gag. Kane went on to tell both Roenick and Peele that a few other players could do the same if the winning streak continues.

“I think if we get to 20 wins in a row you’re going to see Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman rocking the double Rollies, too.”

You can bet the majority of the Oilers fan base is hoping that happens. The Oilers will, however, have to get to nine wins in a row before they get to 20. They can do just that tonight as they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Rogers Place at 7 pm MT on Sportsnet One.