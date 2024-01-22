"I'm excited": McDavid a big fan of Perry signing for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers signed veteran forward Corey Perry to a one-year $775,000 deal (plus performance bonuses) on Monday. And although the veteran winger has yet to suit up for a game, he’s already making an impact on the locker room.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had plenty of kind words to share about the 38-year-old after practice.

“He’s obviously won. He’s been right there year after year. He brings a lot of leadership, a lot of those intangible qualities that you can’t just teach,” McDavid said before comparing the addition of Perry to defenceman Duncan Keith, who played a key role for the Oilers in the 2022 playoffs.

And speaking of the playoffs, McDavid and a few of his teammates know just how vital a gritty player like Perry could be in the postseason.

“I think Oiler fans have a good memory of what it’s like playing Corey Perry,” McDavid said, perhaps referencing the former Anaheim Ducks forward’s double overtime goal against Edmonton in the second round of the 2017 playoffs.

“He’s all over the net, just a gamer. He’s played in some of the biggest games you could possibly play in, and won those games,” McDavid added. “You can’t replicate that, other than with a guy that’s been there and done that.”

One of the best parts of acquiring a key piece like Perry through free agency is the fact that Edmonton, who will be buyers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, didn’t have to give up any assets to get him.

“To add someone like Perry without having to give anything up is a huge win for our group,” McDavid added. “I’m excited to get a chance to play with him.”

As for Perry, who credited McDavid with being a major reason for him choosing to sign with the Oilers, it seems the feeling is mutual.

“When I talked to Connor [McDavid] before I ended up coming here and signing, he mentioned all the great things that dressing room has,” Perry told reporters during a Monday press conference. “It spoke volumes for me coming here.”