McDavid among three Oilers placed in COVID protocol

Connor McDavid is one of three Edmonton Oilers placed in COVID-19 protocol. He will miss tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

McDavid tested positive for COVID yesterday.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁 🔸McDavid, Ryan & Barrie have been placed in COVID protocol — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 5, 2022

McDavid was held out of practice Tuesday for precautionary reasons, after playing 18:59 in a 4-1 loss against the New York Rangers on Monday.

Defenceman Tyson Barrie and centre Derek Ryan were also placed in COVID protocol on Wednesday. Both played against the Rangers.

McDavid leads the NHL with 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) in 33 games this season. His 1.61 points-per-game and 34 assists also tops in the league, while his 19 goals ranks fifth. He is on pace for 131 points this season, which would surpass his NHL career-high of 116 points (41 goals, 75 points) set in 2018-19.

He leads Pacific Division skaters in 2022 NHL All-Star Game voting, and is second overall.

Barrie is second in team scoring among defencemen with 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 33 games. He is fifth-most active blueliner with 19:39 of ice time per game.

Ryan has two points, both goals, in 30 games.