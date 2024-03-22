McDavid's quest for historic feat continues in latest Oilers win

The brilliance of Connor McDavid was on display once again in last night’s 8-3 win for the Edmonton Oilers over the Buffalo Sabres.

Dominating performances have become the norm for the Oilers captain, who has already surpassed the 100-point barrier for the seventh time in his career.

With 112 points through 65 games, McDavid won’t surpass his career-high 153 points set a season ago. That said, he has a chance to do something that not only has he yet to do, but something only three players in NHL history have ever done: record 100 assists in a season.

McDavid had four assists in last night’s win, giving him 86 on the season. He is just 14 away from joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr as the only players ever to accomplish the feat. The Oilers have 15 games remaining in their season. Getting there isn’t a guarantee, but with all he has proven capable of throughout his 634 games in the NHL, there is little reason to doubt him.

McDavid isn’t focused on his assist total, though. Instead, he is hoping that his team, who has gone 9-1-2 over their last 12, can begin to put together better full 60-minute efforts to close out the season.

“We’re finding ways to get wins. I’d still like to have a little bit more control of games,” McDavid said. “I still think we’re finding our game. It’s nice that we’re winning and producing wins, but I still think that there’s more there. There’s more to be had, there’s more urgency, which is a good thing. I think it’s that type of year where we need to ramp up and get ready to go.”

The Oilers have tonight off before a back-to-back set beginning tomorrow night versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will then face off against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday to end their week.