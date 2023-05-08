The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon.

Bigger than ever, the Festival Food Bike Tours are happening from July 21 to 23 and July 27 to 29, and there are so many other ones to enjoy as well.

Besides offering a little exercise and breathtaking views of YEG’s River Valley, these are guided tours that allow bikers/diners to eat some of the best food in the city at some amazing events, all while skipping the long lines. There are stops at local bars and restaurants, but there’s also the chance to enjoy the cuisine at the Taste of Edmonton and the concessionary food items at K-Days.

Many of the stops are at the best restaurants in the city.

There are also other food bike tours, like the Donut Bike Tour on June 2, the AB Ave Brunch Bike Tour series in the summer, and the Farm to Table Bike Tour happening in September.

Essentially, if you have a weekend free and want to explore YEG on a bike and experience some of the best food events and restaurants while you do it, there’s likely a bike tour happening.

To see a full list and schedule of all of the food bike tours, check out the website here.