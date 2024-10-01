RCMP in central Alberta say a man drowned in the Athabasca River over the weekend after he was trying to recover an abandoned canoe.

On Saturday, September 38 just before noon, Hinton RCMP and members of the Yellowhead Fire Department responded to a report of a male in medical distress after he capsized his kayak on the Athabasca River near Hinton.

Mounties say his wife did try and perform first aid on the man at the scene; however, the 49-year-old man, a resident of Hinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined that the man had been wearing a life jacket and was attempting to recover an abandoned canoe. Unseasonably high water volumes in the Athabasca River are suspected of being a key factor in this tragic loss.

The RCMP would like to remind everyone to prioritize safety when engaging in activity on or near the Athabasca River.

“Members of the Hinton RCMP send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the news release added.