29-year-old man charged after disturbing racist incident in Edmonton

A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges following a “hate-motivated confrontation” near Whyte Avenue late last week.

On Friday, August 11, a man approached a couple and their 15-year-old son on the street. Police say he began acting aggressively toward the family, yelling xenophobic and homophobic comments and threatening them.

According to police, the suspect pulled his pants down during the confrontation and exposed himself to the family. The confrontation was caught on video and posted by the channel Yegwave.

A hateful incident has occurred in Edmonton today, where a man was recorded on camera being racist & islamophobic to a family. This is the context, sent from our follower who provided this video exclusively to us: “So basically we were just walking outside the apartment minding… pic.twitter.com/sDF0wZkySy — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) August 13, 2023

On Monday, police requested public assistance in locating the suspect. Just one day later, police arrested 29-year-old Thurman Brietzke yesterday. Brietzke has been charged with three counts of uttering threats and an indecent act.

The Edmonton Police Services Hate Crimes Unit will recommend Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada be applied in this case, which allows courts to consider an increased sentence when evidence shows an offence was motivated by hate.