Death of 18-month-old child in Edmonton prompts homicide investigation

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Aug 16 2023, 6:40 pm
Death of 18-month-old child in Edmonton prompts homicide investigation
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it is investigating the suspicious death of a toddler in northwest Edmonton.

At around noon yesterday, police were called to a home in the area of 130th Avenue and 105th Street for reports of an 18-month-old girl in medical distress.

EMS responded; however, the toddler was declared deceased at the home.

Due to “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death, the investigation has been turned over to EPS Homicide Section, police say.

An autopsy was scheduled for 9 am on Wednesday, August 16.

