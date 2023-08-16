Barbacoa, a live-fire grill and steakhouse restaurant, has finally reopened.

Located in Spruce Grove, the team experienced a small fire several months ago.

“Our team members stepped up to offer food donations as we cleared out our perishables out of the store, we had people here cleaning and scrubbing down the store after the fire, we had staff here making family dinners and offering their time during the closure to help with whatever they can,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

After a series of construction efforts and delays, the popular spot for fiery food like burgers, tacos, steak, appetizers, and more it’s finally opened. August 14 was the return day.

“Today, we all got back to work and we cannot wait to welcome you all back into Barbacoa on Monday!” the team also stated in a recent post on Instagram.

It’s been a wait to have it back, but it’s nice to see this local restaurant back open in Spruce Grove. Go in, say hello, and order up a beef dip served on a challah bun and topped with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions, horseradish, Lakeside Farmstead chaga cheddar, and a red wine jus.

Barbacoa

Address: 470 South Avenue Unit C, Spruce Grove

Instagram