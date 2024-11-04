Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway, just outside of Edmonton, as the Magic of Lights returns for another season.

The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic of Lights (@themagicoflights)

You can even tune your radio to 88.7 FM to enjoy merry melodies provided by 96.3 The Breeze while you admire the lights.

Tickets start at $33 and go up to $128. You can purchase them here.

Opening night is Thursday, November 21, and it wraps up on Saturday, January 4, 2025. It will be open nightly from 5 to 10 pm.

Magic of Lights will be closed for private events on certain days, so check the calendar before you go, just in case.

Magic of Lights

Address: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County

Dates: November 21, 2024, to January 4, 2025

With files from Laine Mitchell