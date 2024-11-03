5 Edmonton food events happening this week: November 4 to 10
Spooky season may be over for another year, but luckily for Edmontonians, there are plenty of fun food events still to come.
From one of Alberta’s largest food festivals to a drag wine tasting, here are the best food events to check out in Edmonton.
One-time-only events
Dumpling Fest
Take a self-guided tour of Edmontons’ very best dumpling spots. As part of the festivities, you can try Italian gnocchi, Japanese gyoza, Mexican empanadas, Nepalese momos, Ukrainian dumplings, and more.
When: November 5, 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Price: From $49 per person; buy tickets here
Drag Wine Tasting
Try some delicious wines courtesy of Sherbrooke Liquor with wine expert Charlemagne Champagne. You’ll also get some charcuterie to snack on as you sip.
When: November 6, 2024
Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $43.07 per person; buy tickets here
Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival
One of Alberta’s largest food and drink festivals is returning to the city. Guests will be able to sample various fine wines, premium spirits, and craft beers. Local chefs will also be on hand, serving up delicious fare to enjoy with your beverages.
When: November 8 and 9, 2024
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: From $25 per person; buy tickets here
Recurring events
7 Paintings – Edmonton
This seven-course dining experience inspired by some of the world’s most renowned artists, from Michelangelo to Banksy and Picasso, has just opened in Edmonton.
Each course reflects the essence of the artist’s work while tantalizing the taste buds.
When: Various dates in November
Where: HALO Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport
Price: $149 per person; book here
Le Petit Chef
Join the world’s tiniest chef as he embarks on preparing a delicious meal, fighting off sea monsters, groundhogs, and more in the process.
When: Various dates in November
Where: JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District – 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton
Price: From $149 for adults and $69 for children; buy tickets here