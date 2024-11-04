Edmonton's historic Mill Creek Trestle Bridge is being replaced

Edmonton’s historic Mill Creek Trestle Bridge is set to be replaced as the more than 120-year-old structure has “reached the end of its useful life.”

The bridge was initially constructed in 1902 as part of an early rail connection between Strathcona and Edmonton. It followed the Mill Creek Ravine alignment and crossed the North Saskatchewan River over the Low Level Bridge, providing passenger and cargo transport.

Until the aging structure is replaced, the City of Edmonton says it remains safe for pedestrian and cyclist use.

“As a Municipally Designated Historic Resource, the replacement trestle bridge will represent the existing structure as closely as possible while adhering to current design standards,” the City of Edmonton says.

“The existing bridge plaque will be preserved and installed on the replacement trestle bridge.”

In addition to the bridge replacement, the project will explore upgrades to the culvert under 76th Avenue and address soil erosion issues near the existing bridge.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2025.

The City says detour routes will be shared with the public closer to when construction begins.