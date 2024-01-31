This $4.4M luxury condo in Edmonton has stellar views in a prime location

Enjoy the urban lifestyle? How would you like to live in a luxury condo in one of Canada’s coolest and most desirable neighbourhoods?

This sleek and modern condo is located at 10143 Clifton Place NW and is currently listed on the market for $4,463,445.

It’s perfectly situated between Old Glenora and the trendy High Street area, offering immaculate and unobstructed views of the river valley while being a short distance to some of Edmonton’s best bars, restaurants, and shopping.

This condo unit is nearly 2,7000 square feet, making up half of the building’s fifth floor. You’ll never get tired of these incredible views with its floor-to-ceiling windows.

It’s sleek, modern and beautifully designed, boasting three bedrooms, each with its own ensuite.

“Imagined by Autograph and designed by McKinley, The Clifton provides 12 floors of expansive estates, rich interiors, and spectacular panoramic views. A symbol of exceptional design and extraordinary living through its craft, timeless architecture and landmark location.”

The building also offers seclusion and a sense of intimacy, with a street-facing facade, discreet entrance, and a private concierge service. Perfect for people trying to avoid those nosy neighbours!

The condo also comes with two heated underground parking spots, so you won’t have to wait for your car to warm up during winter again! Say goodbye to scraping ice off your windshield in the morning.

And you really can’t beat the location, either. It’s a prime spot along the River Valley in one of Edmonton’s best neighbourhoods!

It’s spacious and sleek, and if you were to buy, owners can put their own stamp on the space by selecting their interior finishings.

Would you buy this condo for $4.4 million? Or do you prefer a detached home? Let us know in the comments.