Five Lowe's locations in the Edmonton area are about to disappear

Five Lowe’s locations in the Edmonton region are about to convert to an iconic Canadian home hardware company.

Yesterday, Rona announced that a number of Lowe’s locations in the Edmonton region will be converted to a brand-new RONA+ banner over the coming weeks.

The locations that will be making the switch include:

Lowe’s St. Albert

Lowe’s Edmonton North East

Lowe’s Edmonton South Common

Lowe’s Edmonton West

Lowe’s Sherwood Park

The rebranding project is part of a nationwide plan that will see Lowe’s stores in Canada progressively make the switch to Rona, the home hardware company stated in a news release. Earlier this year, it was announced that all 60 of Lowe’s locations in Canada would be absorbed under the Rona brand.

“This is an important step for the future of RONA,” explained Andrew Iacobucci, CEO of RONA inc.

“The conversions of Lowe’s stores represent a significant investment and a renewed commitment to the Rona brand. Rona has been a household name for home improvement in Canada for close to 85 years now. It stands for great service, exciting product and brand assortments, good value, and a strong sense of community. We want to build on that and create momentum for this beloved Canadian-operated brand.”

The five new stores will offer an “enhanced shopping experience” with an assortment of trusted brands, flexible credit options, “VIPpro” benefits for contractors and home improvement professionals, and lower product prices.

Stores will remain open during the conversion, and guarantees offered by Lowe’s will be honoured; gift cards will still be accepted at RONA+ stores and other Lowe’s stores in Canada, and private brands will remain in the stores’ offering.

Rona also says it will continue its commitment to Canadian vendors.

RONA is a long-standing Canadian brand, serving communities nationwide since its founding in Quebec in 1939.