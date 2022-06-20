A woman lost her engagement ring at an Edmonton MEC store and Twitter users are trying to help

A woman’s plea for help in finding her engagement ring lost at a MEC store in Edmonton has Twitter users sharing her message in the hopes to get it back to her.

We understand it sucks losing such a personal and important item, but seeing YEG Twitter come together to help a stranger is heartwarming, tbh.

Jacki Shukin’s tweet from June 18 explaining the loss of her ring has been retweeted more than 2,000 times and garnered more than 1,000 likes.

Edmonton! I am in desperate need of your help. This may be a long shot given that I have a whole 14 followers but… I left my engagement ring in a change room at the MEC store in Edmonton this afternoon (Saturday, June 18)… — Jackie Shukin (@shukinscience) June 18, 2022

It has a rose gold band and a solitaire oval diamond. If anyone on here happened to pick it up, please let me know. I checked with the employees at MEC and no one turned it in 😕 #yeg #lostandfound @mec — Jackie Shukin (@shukinscience) June 18, 2022

Shukin’s plea even nabbed the attention of the MEC Twitter account.

Hello Jackie ! We are sorry to hear you lost your ring. Please email us at [email protected] with your contact info and if possible a photo of the ring. That way if it turns up at a later date, we can let you know.

Best,

MEC — MEC (@mec) June 19, 2022

Many Twitter users rooted for Shukin in her quest for finding her ring, even sharing tales of their own of losing an item and it eventually showing up.

Don’t give up, Jackie. Last weekend someone turned in my sister-in-law’s 5K Diamond ring that she lost at a large amusement park in Cincinnati! (She was holding an event there at night. Didn’t realize it had slipped off until she got home. Went back just before closing. Shocked!) — Kathy Zurcher💜🇺🇦 (@KAZurcher) June 19, 2022

A very kind stranger mailed my ring back to me when I left it in a restaurant on a trip to Edmonton, after I posted in the Edmonton subreddit. You may have luck doing the same! — Nicole Kay (@weirdlemonsyxe) June 19, 2022

I lost my wedding band (in it’s bag) at wem, and the person returned it to the jewelry store.

So, it could be returned, good people exist!

Sending luck to you. — KL 🍄🐝🌳 (@Frecklez_77) June 19, 2022

Shukin’s last update was on June 19, when she stated the ring had not been found yet.