A woman lost her engagement ring at an Edmonton MEC store and Twitter users are trying to help

Jun 20 2022, 10:26 pm
A woman lost her engagement ring at an Edmonton MEC store and Twitter users are trying to help
Shutterstock | @shukinscience/Twitter

A woman’s plea for help in finding her engagement ring lost at a MEC store in Edmonton has Twitter users sharing her message in the hopes to get it back to her.

We understand it sucks losing such a personal and important item, but seeing YEG Twitter come together to help a stranger is heartwarming, tbh.

Jacki Shukin’s tweet from June 18 explaining the loss of her ring has been retweeted more than 2,000 times and garnered more than 1,000 likes.

Shukin’s plea even nabbed the attention of the MEC Twitter account.

Many Twitter users rooted for Shukin in her quest for finding her ring, even sharing tales of their own of losing an item and it eventually showing up.

Shukin’s last update was on June 19, when she stated the ring had not been found yet.

