The ICE District is holding some wicked summer events this July

It’s the hottest new spot in downtown Edmonton to hang out and now the ICE District is holding some wicked events this July.

The ICE District Plaza was certainly the spot to be during the Oilers’ playoff run, and it looks to keep that title heading into the summer.

So what’s going on in July at the ICE District? Let’s dive into the Summer SolstICE event series.

CANADA DAY CELEBRATION

A celebration of the best country on planet earth with a backyard barbeque on an ICE District scale. Wear your Canadian colours proudly and enjoy live entertainment, food, beverages, photo ops, roving characters, axe throwing, a renowned body airbrush artist, patio games, and more. It’s one of the newest events to pop up to celebrate Canada Day and we couldn’t think of a better place than the ICE District for it.

Date: July 1

Time: 3 – 11 pm

TG ICE FRIDAYS

Ditch work early on Fridays for some street food, beer, cocktails, games, and live music with your friends and coworkers as ICE District Plaza is transformed into Downtown Edmonton’s largest licensed patio. Summertime, a patio, and some drinks? That’s always a good call!

Dates: July 8, July 22, July 29

Time: 3– 7 pm

IMMERSIVE CINEMA EXPERIENCE

Get your date or friends together for an immersive experience of some of the most popular cult classic movies including themed décor and food and beverage, movie characters, and much more. Be sure to dress and act the part. A night out to watch a movie is a good time, but to experience one in the heart of the ICE District? A little iconic we think.

Dates: July 23 – Wayne’s World

Time: 7 – 10 pm