Flair Airlines just added a new direct flight out of YEG to Cancun

Though we may be in the middle of summer, there’s good news for those already planning to escape the dead of winter.

Starting in October, Edmontonians will be able to fly directly to Cancun with Flair Airlines, with fares beginning at $159.

Stephen Jones, CEO of the low-cost airline, announced the new route in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Among the other routes Flair announced this morning include direct routes from Winnipeg to Cancun, Las Vegas and Orlando, service to Cancun from Vancouver, and Cancun to Montreal.

St. John, New Brunswick, will also get a direct flight to Orlando.

Flights from YEG to Cancun will begin on October 29, with a daily direct route.

Currently, Flair Airlines flies to other sun destinations out of YEG, including Puerto Vallarta, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.