7 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this month

We’re heading into the full swing of festival season here in Edmonton, and there’s no shortage of fantastic artists stopping by the city.

From two major music festivals to some ’90s nostalgia and more, check out these concerts and festivals we’re looking forward to this August:

Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Hit the hill at Gallagher Park for four days of incredible music, food, and atmosphere during the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. This year’s lineup features a whole host of incredible acts, including Fleet Foxes, Old Crow Medicine Show, Half Moon Run, Ben Harper, and others.

Where: Gallagher Park — 10115 97A Avenue

When: August 10 to 13

Tickets: Get them here

Purple City Music Festival

This festival is where you will discover all kinds of new and upcoming artists. Purple City Music Venue is a multi-day, multi-venue music experience showcasing amazing local and international talent, from psych-rock to electronic, punk, shoegaze, avant-garde and folk, you’ll definitely want to check out what Purple City has in store.

Where: Multiple venues downtown

When: August 25 to 27

Tickets: Wristbands start at $125, or individual show tickets vary

Avenged Sevenfold

California-based heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold will hit the stage in Edmonton later this month. Opening for this decades-spanning band is Juno Award-winning Alexisonfire.

Where: Rogers Place

When: August 4 at 6:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $63.07

Milky Chance

You couldn’t go anywhere in the early 2010s without hearing this German rock band playing on pretty much every alt-rock radio station non-stop. Milky Chance is coming to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium this month for what is sure to be a fantastic night.

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 11455 87th Avenue NW

When: August 25 at 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $64.75

Collective Soul

Get ready to “Shine” and jam out to some ’90s alt-rock when Collective Soul comes to town later this month.

Where: Midway Music Hall

When: August 27 at 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $89.39

Legendary Canadian country group Blue Rodeo is making its way to Edmonton to close out the summer. The Canadian Music Hall of Famers are hitting the road for the 30-year anniversary of Five Days in July, which was their fifth studio album and a huge success.

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 11455 87th Avenue NW

When: August 22

Tickets: Start at $160.65

Maisie Peters

Rising star and English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will be in Edmonton later this month as part of her The Good Witch Comes to North America Tour. You’ll definitely want to check out her unique style of pop!

Where: Union Hall

When: August 30 at 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $37.46