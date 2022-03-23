Like many hardworking musicians, Leprechaun FX founder Patrick O’Brien got his start by selling his merch out of his vehicle’s trunk in a parking lot. However, instead of CDs, his products were a little more specialized.

“I definitely had humble beginnings. As a father of two at the time, one of whom was a newborn, I couldn’t make the jump to a storefront right away,” O’Brien said to Daily Hive. “I first sold guitar cables out of the trunk of my Jeep. When locals placed orders, we would have coffee meet-ups at Starbucks. I would meet my customers at any Starbucks anywhere in the city.”

As orders began to pour in for his higher-end guitar cables, O’Brien knew that he was onto something. That’s when the former metalworker took his boutique guitar pedals and cables business to the next level.

O’Brien launched Leprechaun FX in 2014 and it has grown from a home-based business to a bustling guitar store in Edmonton’s West End.

Leprechaun FX has grown into a one-stop-shop for guitar gear, accessories and service with a number of other local guitar-based businesses sharing the space.

“Guitar Brando is a full guitar and amp dealer, and Shred Shed is a guitar tech services business. They’ve joined me at our retail location and we share the space together,” said O’Brien. “We all have the same end goal and it’s a perfect marriage of businesses that I’m really excited about.”

Some other unique items sold in-store and online are Canadian-exclusive handmade leather guitar straps from California, plus a popular line of in-house handmade premium guitar cables that Leprechaun DX just launched. The store even offers its own special roasted coffee beans to help musicians get through late-night recording sessions.

Leprechaun FX has come a long way from its parking lot origins, and the entrepreneurial journey is well worth it for O’Brien.

“This is my first venture into being a business owner. Prior to this, I was a journeyman structural fitter where I spent about a decade working in steel shops around Edmonton,” O’Brien shared.

“I launched Leprechaun FX because I couldn’t get my hands on any of the unique or rare guitar pedals that I wanted myself. They weren’t available in our area as the bigger music stores didn’t carry them. And I wasn’t alone – there was a massive hole all across the country for musicians looking to get some of the rarest and in-demand pedals.”

The Edmonton music scene now gets access to top-of-the-line guitar pedals and gear at the West End store. And O’Brien gets to share his love of music with performers at all stages in their careers.

“The city is full of insanely talented people,” said O’Brien. Running a shop means I get to hear some great stories and songs. I get to talk about music all day. What’s not to like about that?

“Every person that shops here is treated the same, whether you’re a big-time rock star or just starting out. There’s no ego and it’s a safe place for everyone.”

O’Brien is also thankful for the support from the community, especially during the pandemic. ”

Navigating the pandemic over the last two years has been challenging,” shared O’Brien. “From shutdowns to supply shortages, it’s been hard. But thanks to Edmonton’s awesome community of musicians and an incredible shop local movement, our doors are still open today.”

The small business owner also offers sage advice to new musicians and entrepreneurs embarking on their own journeys.

“Everybody starts somewhere so never be self-conscious about trying something new. It can be stressful and tough at times, but if you enjoy it, at the end of the day, that’s what matters.”