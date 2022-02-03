This Edmonton-based distillery has burst on the booze scene

In a few short years, an Edmonton-based distillery has cemented itself in the booze scene as a go to place for unique spirits.

Hansen Distillery in west Edmonton has made waves in the liquor scene with its gins, moonshines and vodkas.

The distillery is known for its festive favourites, even this past year releasing a “Gingerbread Cookie Cream Liqueur.”

It’s festive offering the year prior, the “Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur,” was ate up by the public, eventually becoming so popular it has since become a year-round staple at the distillery. It also won the Drink-Alcoholic Winner 2021 at the Made In Alberta Awards.

Hansen was also the first distillery to create locally-made whisky when it launched its Northern Eyes Whiskey in 2020. Talk about a groundbreaking business!

Other popular items include the “Old Fashioned Root Beer Moonshine”, “Barn Owl Gold Vodka”, Ring of Fire” and “Trouble Gin.”

They make everything at the distillery using locally sourced ingredients, and you can visit them for an amazing tour and tasting at their distillery.

You can find the distillery at 17412 111 Avenue NW, and if you can’t make it you can shop their products on their online store. They also offer curb-side pickup, or Canada-wide shipping is available if you order online.