10 best Edmonton food events to check out in July
Summer is finally here and that means there are some pretty cool Edmonton food events coming.
The weather has been a little too rainy, but hopefully, the sun is here to stay, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continues into July.
This month has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like the Edmonton Jerk Festival, and of course, all the Taste of Edmonton days that come with July.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in July.
Taste of Edmonton
View this post on Instagram
The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place over eleven days, from July 21 to 31, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.
This will be the same tasty event that diners of Edmonton know and love, located at Sir Winston Churchill Square.
When: July 21 to 31, 2022
Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Edmonton Jerk Festival
This is the second annual Edmonton Jerk Festival, consisting of all things jerk.
Making dishes like fish, lobster, and vegetables the authentic Jamaican jerk-style, there will also be sides of items like rice and peas, mac and cheese, and coleslaw. This is a festival showcasing real culture and originality.
Enjoy good food, drinks, music, and games as well with family and friends at this free event.
Activities for kids and adults.
When: July 9, from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Queen Mary Park, 10844 117th Street Northwest, Edmonton
Edmonton Food Bike Tours
Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park
Price: Starting at $155.90
Analog Brewing 4th Year Anniversary Party
View this post on Instagram
Analog Brewing Taproom will have 20 beers on tap, multiple casks tapped throughout the day, live music, live comedy, brewery tours, delicious food, and thousands of dollars worth of prizes for its 4th anniversary party
if you’re one of the first 300 people to show up, you’ll be able to grab an exclusive Summer Mixed Pack.
When: Saturday, July 9 from 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 8620 53rd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Scotch Tasting at District Moto
Dave Robert, from Rare Drams – Whiskies of Scotland will be the host of this scotch tasting. This two-hour event will include six scotch tasting samples and handpicked food pairings.
When: Wednesday, July 13 at 6:30 pm
Where: 8620 53rd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Haunted Pub Tours of Old Strathcona
This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.
An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.
Grab tickets…if you dare.
When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm
Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $32.85
Summer Downtown Cocktail & Food Tour
An unbeatable way to get out and meet people, this guided tour stops at three popular cocktail spots in YEG. You’ll get the chance to try some of the best cocktails on the menu, and in the city, paired with selected bar snacks.
When: Saturday, July 16, from 3 pm to 5 pm
Where: 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $96.49
Summer Gin Tasting
This gin tasting allows you to try five of the best gins on the market. Not only that but Sorrentino’s will be catering.
When: Saturday, July 9, from 4 pm to 5:30 pm
Where: Century Park Cellars – 2349 111th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $54.06
Meet, Mix, and Mingle – Speed Dating
Don’t be nervous about this one. At worst, it’s a fun happy hour, and at best, you meet your soulmate, so no pressure. Think casual, carefree, and enjoyable, and that’s it.
The $10 ticket comes with a drink ticket so this is basically a free event!
When: Friday, July 15, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Where: On The Rocks – 11740 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $10
Couples Gaming Tournament at The Rec Room
View this post on Instagram
This isn’t couples competing against each other (which would still be fun), but couples competing against other couples.
The couple with the most points at the end of the sixty minutes will take home the grand prize. Not only that, but you’ll have free credits for the entire hour to play to your heart’s desire.
Grab some drinks and bring your competitive edge.
When: Thursday, July 14, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm
Where: The Rec Room West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street, Edmonton
Price: $12.20