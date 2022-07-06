A Harry Potter-themed pub crawl is coming to Edmonton this summer

Grab your cloaks and wands because a magical Harry Potter pub crawl is coming to Edmonton this summer.

Starfire Events is putting on this boozy adventure inspired by The Boy Who Lived, hitting the streets of downtown Edmonton on Friday, August 5.

Much more than just a pub crawl, there will also be a Harry Potter-themed trivia and scavenger hunt, as well as a virtual Horcrux hunt, and plenty of prizes to give away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starfire Events (@starfire.fit)

Cover at all of the stops is included in the ticket price, so crawlers can look forward to sipping on Harry Potter-inspired drinks (Butterbeer, anyone?) with like-minded fans.

A general admission ticket will allow get you a seat with the sorting hat that will randomly select your Hogwart’s house and shirt. For just $5 more, you can select your own house, pick your own shirt, a deathly hallows necklace, and a set of beautiful laptop stickers.

Stay tuned to find out which bars you can expect to ride your Nimbus 2000 broom to this summer.

If you love Harry Potter, you won’t want to miss this one. Tickers are on sale right now.

Harry Potter Pub Crawl

When: Friday, August 5

Where: Downtown Edmonton

Price: $30 to $35

Instagram