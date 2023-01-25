An Edmonton company was just named one of the best to work for in Canada

Edmonton may be one of the best places to live in Canada and now Forbes has named a YEG company one of the best to work for in the country, too.

Forbes has released its list of Canada’s Best Employers of 2023, and one Edmonton-based company landed high on the list, cracking the top 20 of the 300 company list.

PCL Construction is a titan in the construction, oil & gas operations, mining and chemicals industries, with its headquarters based in Edmonton.

It was founded in 1906 and employs more than 4,400 people.

PCL Construction is no stranger to Forbes, landing at #92 in 2022 on the list of Canada’s Best Employers For Diversity.

PCL’s recent projects include the North West Redwater Sturgeon Refinery in Alberta, The Post in British Columbia, the 16 York in Ontario, and Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The top 10 best employers in Canada for 2023 according to Forbes were:

Sheridan College based out of Oakville, ON Canadian Mental Health Association based out of Toronto, ON Keg Steakhouse and Bar, based out of Richmond, BC Ericcson, based out of Stockholm, Sweden Export Development Canada, based out of Ottawa, ON Carleton University, based out of Ottawa, ON Hyrdeo-Quebec, based out of Montreal, QC Cisco Systems, based out of San Jose, CA Microsoft, based out of Seattle, WA OpenText, based out of Waterloo, ON

If you wanna check out the full list, you can peep that here.