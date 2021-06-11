Here's where you can have a Las Vegas-style wedding in Edmonton

If COVID-19 travel restrictions have delayed your Las Vegas wedding plans, a creative local solution is now available for Edmontonians.

A YEG dinner theatre is offering Sin City-themed nuptials this summer, complete with glitzy lights, James Dean and Marilyn Monroe cutouts, and a “Tunnel of Love.”

The “Little Vegas” chapel experience was crafted by Mayfield Dinner Theatre at the DoubleTree By Hilton West Edmonton hotel to help brides- and grooms-to-be get that Las Vegas feel without having to travel out of the country.

Under current public health restrictions in Alberta, indoor wedding ceremonies are permitted to have up to 20 people in attendance, including the bride and groom, officiant, and photographers. As such, only micro-weddings, elopements, and vow renewals are taking place at the chapel right now.

Wedding receptions of up to 20 people are allowed outdoors, and if you wanted to get really creative, we bet you could find a way to carry the Sin City theme over into a (small) open-air celebration. Elvis statue and disco-ball-shaped plates, anyone?

If you’ve been waiting to re-affirm your love for your significant other, have a shotgun wedding with your up-for-anything partner, or make good on a pact you made with your best friend to marry each other if you were still single when you turned 40, now’s your chance to do it in a fun and unique way.

The Little Vegas chapel is offering wedding ceremonies now through August.

It looks like Mayfield Dinner Theatre has thought of everything to bring your Vegas wedding dreams to life – all that’s missing is the infamous Strip.

Happy couples can learn about pricing and make a booking at Little Vegas by calling the DoubleTree West Edmonton’s Events Team at 780-930-4000.