West Edmonton Mall planning to reopen attractions this week

West Edmonton Mall will be able to offer a number of its popular experiences to the public again beginning this week.

With Alberta moving into Stage 2 of its Open for Summer Plan on Thursday, June 10, more public health restrictions are easing, and attractions and amenities that have been closed for months will now be able to reopen.

Good news for YEG mall-goers: this includes many attractions at West Edmonton Mall (WEM). Opening on Thursday are Ed’s Bowling, Professor Wem’s Adventure Golf, Marine Life, Ice Palace, DRIVE go-karting, Alien Outbreak Escape Room, and Dragon’s Tale Blacklight Miniature Golf.

“We know everyone has been waiting for this moment as long as we have,” said Lori Bethel, Director of Parks and Attractions, in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome the public back safely to our attractions where you can experience all of the excitement for a safe and entertaining experience. We cannot wait to help create more ‘WEMemories’ with everyone.”

The press release noted that World Waterpark and the Galaxyland amusement park would be reopening shortly after the Stage 2 relaunch, and WEM plans to announce exact dates soon.

When World Waterpark reopens, guests will see a complete revamp of The Cove Kid’s Playground, and all cabana and rental spaces will be available for booking. The Classic Blue Thunder Wave Pool and hot tubs will also be in full operation.

WEM says that fans of HASBRO can look forward to an exciting kickoff announcement coming soon for Galaxyland.

It’s important to note that attractions will be reopening at one-third capacity, and all tickets must be booked online in advance. Ticket sales and information about individual attraction hours can be found on the West Edmonton Mall website.

The mall’s attractions offer a wide array of options for all ages, and the press release notes that WEM is “excited to welcome everyone back just in time for summer.”