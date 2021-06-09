Wilfred’s, a local Edmonton eatery, has announced that it’s planning to reopen its doors in the Brewery District soon.

The restaurant has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic and, according to an Instagram post, their team used that time to reflect on who they are and what they can bring to the community.

Introspection like that can often bring about big changes, and Wilfred’s closure is no exception.

“Same name, new game,” says Wilfred’s.

The restaurant has reshaped their menu to bring patrons “the ultimate diner-style fare,” and offerings will include “some crowd-pleasers and a nod to old favourites,” with a Southern twist.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, it gets even better.

Wilfred’s has teamed up with popular ice creamery Made by Marcus to create perfect pairings for their meals. MBM will be serving up innovative and delicious ice cream and milkshake creations out of Wilfred’s new dual concept storefront.

“We are not a hot-new-restaurant to check off your bucket list,” reads an Instagram post from Wilfred’s. “We are your daily fuel-up, your local watering hole, your neighbours.”

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to pair some Southern diner fare with Made by Marcus’ latest unique flavour this summer.

Address: 10429 121st Street NW

Phone: 780-757-7009

Instagram