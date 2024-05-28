Following a frustrating 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 3, the Edmonton Oilers may be making a lineup change.

After a tough playoff run to this point, Ryan McLeod sat as a healthy scratch last night to make room for Adam Henrique. It marked Henrique’s first game of the Western Conference Final, as the 34-year-old was out with an ankle injury.

Henrique made a big impact, scoring a big goal to tie things up at three late in the second period. The Oilers weren’t able to come out on top, however, as Jason Robertson scored midway through the third period before Miro Heiskanen sealed it with an empty netter.

At today’s practice, McLeod was spotted back in his usual third-line role, centering Warren Foegele and Connor Brown. Head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters afterward that there is a “very good chance” that the 24-year-old will be back in the lineup for Game 4.

As has been the case recently, both Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl were absent today. More interestingly, however, was that both Darnell Nurse and Henrique weren’t skating. It’s worth noting that Henrique returned for one game in the Oilers’ second-round series versus the Vancouver Canucks, before being forced to sit due to his injury once again.

There has been some speculation that Nurse is battling an injury this postseason, though he hasn’t been forced to miss any time, including practices. The 29-year-old has struggled immensely this run, with just two assists and a plus/minus of -12 through 15 outings. Philip Broberg skated as his replacement for today’s practice and will be getting the call for Game 4 if Nurse is unable to go.

Despite a rough Game 4, it will be Stuart Skinner getting the nod once again for Game 4. The 25-year-old had rebounded nicely after a poor stretch early in the second round but allowed a questionable game-winner to Robertson last night, which had some thinking Knoblauch would turn to Calvin Pickard for Game 4.

We should have a better indication of who is truly in and out of the lineup at tomorrow’s morning skate.