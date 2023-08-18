For close to 50 years, Kingsway Mall has been a massive gathering and shopping destination for people in north-central Edmonton, and the city’s second-largest mall used to have a really cool vibe.

Kingsway Mall was built in 1976 and some photos from the Provincial Archives of Alberta show almost a completely different building than the Kingsway Mall of today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingsway Mall (@kingswaymall)

While obviously dated, the mall is a sea of greenery and gold trim, giving it a warm and cozy feeling in contrast to the almost sterile feel of the mall’s modern white interior.

The pictures, posted to the Provincial Archives of Alberta Flickr page, were taken sometime in 1977, the site says, so these would have been just after the mall opened to the public.

Not only do we love the botanical feel of this place, but the blast back to the past is awesome. Who remembers Coles? And Sears? That skylight looked super elegant, too.

Shoppers Drug Mart before it adopted its iconic red branding.

These days, you’ll find a Subway, Chopped Leaf, Edo, Osmow’s, and Taco Time in place of where these now-defunct food court restaurants are pictured.

Of course, no mall in Canada was complete without a Zellers to anchor the end of it. The mall’s exterior had the same brick exterior up until recently, but that has also since been revamped.

Well, now we know why they called it Kingsway Garden Mall, at least.

You might also like: The audacity: Edmonton cracks top 10 of Canada's rudest cities

Canadian breakfast chain with 17 different kinds of pancakes to open another Edmonton location

University of Alberta sees best placement ever in prestigious global ranking

Do you remember when Kingsway Mall looked like this? What are your favourite stores that have come and gone? Let us know in the comments.