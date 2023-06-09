If you’re looking to have some fun while making a couple extra bucks this summer, K-Days is holding a massive hiring event this weekend.

The 10-day festival, taking place from July 21 to 30 this year, is looking for employees to work the days leading up to K-Days and all the way through the ten-day extravaganza.

All positions will be based on the Edmonton EXPO Centre grounds.

Positions K-Days is looking to fill include:

Guest experience positions for gate ticketing, line control, and venue greeters

Parking attendants

Banquet & bar servers

Alcohol service monitors

Event security

Kitchen positions in the Edmonton EXPO Centre

Box office cashier & ticket scanners

In order to be hired, you need to come to the Job Fair at the Edmonton EXPO Centre this Sunday, June 11, from 12 to 6 pm for an on-the-spot interview.

Before arriving, apply online by submitting your resume and the positions you are interested in. If the job you want requires any certificates or licenses, you’ll have to bring them with you to the Job Fair on Sunday.

So come on, join the excitement! Your wallet will thank you.

K-Days Hiring Fair

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118th Avenue)

When: June 11 from 12 to 6 pm