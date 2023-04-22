Will Ferrell spotted at Oilers-Kings playoff game in full face paint

Will Ferrell was spotted at tonight’s Edmonton Oilers playoff game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Seeing the 55-year-old Hollywood actor in the front row of a Kings game isn’t unusual — Ferrell is a noted Kings fan. But channelling David Putty in black and silver face paint?
You won’t see many celebrities do that.
Gotta support the team.
Will Ferrell: Big LA Kings guy! 👑🏁 pic.twitter.com/YfSVN7x4tl
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2023
Will Ferrell is at the Kings game in full face paint 😂 pic.twitter.com/h0rawGx8e4
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2023
I believe that's Will Ferrell at the #Oilers – #LAKings playoff game tonight pic.twitter.com/swzo73ZXsb
— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 22, 2023
Will Ferrell out here audition for the villain role in an Ant-Man sequel. #Oilers #Kings pic.twitter.com/qVutVO4UDg
— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 22, 2023
Who did it better, Will Ferrell or David Puddy? Two iconic face painters. pic.twitter.com/gmLpuZi9BO
— JABO Vancouver (@jabo_vancouver) April 22, 2023