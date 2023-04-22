SportsHockeyOilersCanada

Will Ferrell spotted at Oilers-Kings playoff game in full face paint

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Apr 22 2023, 3:28 am
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | Sportsnet/Twitter

Will Ferrell was spotted at tonight’s Edmonton Oilers playoff game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Seeing the 55-year-old Hollywood actor in the front row of a Kings game isn’t unusual — Ferrell is a noted Kings fan. But channelling David Putty in black and silver face paint?

You won’t see many celebrities do that.

Gotta support the team.

