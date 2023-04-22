Will Ferrell spotted at Oilers-Kings playoff game in full face paint

Will Ferrell was spotted at tonight’s Edmonton Oilers playoff game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Seeing the 55-year-old Hollywood actor in the front row of a Kings game isn’t unusual — Ferrell is a noted Kings fan. But channelling David Putty in black and silver face paint?

You won’t see many celebrities do that.

Gotta support the team.

Will Ferrell: Big LA Kings guy! 👑🏁 pic.twitter.com/YfSVN7x4tl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2023

Will Ferrell is at the Kings game in full face paint 😂 pic.twitter.com/h0rawGx8e4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2023

I believe that's Will Ferrell at the #Oilers – #LAKings playoff game tonight pic.twitter.com/swzo73ZXsb — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 22, 2023

Will Ferrell out here audition for the villain role in an Ant-Man sequel. #Oilers #Kings pic.twitter.com/qVutVO4UDg — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 22, 2023