Jon Smith Subs, a Florida-based sandwich shop, has just opened its newest outpost in the YEG area.

Known for its quick service, overstuffed subs, fresh salads, and legendary fries, this restaurant is located at 222 Baseline Road #326 in Sherwood Park.

The company uses the highest quality meats and ingredients, offers made-to-order fries, and bakes its bread fresh every day. The sandwich shop guarantees large-portioned, mouth-watering subs that are fresh and delicious.

A few of the popular sandwiches here include the Steak Bomb, the Grilled Italian, the Crispy Chicken, and the Smoked Cajun made with grilled onion, jalapenos, spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, and provolone cheese.

Jon Smith Subs was founded in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida, with the goal to serve overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak, real chicken breast, and fresh giant deli subs.

The sub shop is set to open several more locations throughout Alberta in the next five years, with anticipated growth into other Canadian markets beginning in 2022.

