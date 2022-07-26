John Mulaney coming to Edmonton this fall on his "From Scratch" tour

Calling all comedy fans! John Mulaney will be in Edmonton this fall with his From Scratch tour!

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian is performing at Rogers Place on Friday, October 14 at 8 pm.

Mulaney’s From Scratch show is presented by Just For Laughs, with the tour playing to sell-out crowds across North America.

In 2018, Mulaney travelled the United States and Canada with his sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

The WGA award winner is also renowned for starring on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway, for hosting Saturday Night Live five times, and for his roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mulaney also stars in the recently-released reboot of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus alongside Andy Samberg.

From Scratch will also be stopping in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, October 15.

When: October 14, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online