21 companies hiring hundreds of stellar positions in Edmonton this July

There is a wide variety of roles available in the city this July, and we’ve put together a list of 21 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions in and around Edmonton right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying. Make that move to a career that you’ll thrive in.

Who: Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and there are a number of jobs up for grabs in its retail stores and automotive service centres.

Who: Canada Post is the country’s number one parcel delivery company, employing 70,000 people.

Who: Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain employing more than 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms and other entertainment ventures.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across a wide field of career paths.

Who: Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers North America’s leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect our fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL’s three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

It’s hiring more than 20 positions, including a lead video editor, 50/50 ambassador and an account executive for ticket sales. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Who: EPCOR employees more than 3,600 people and builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video, and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product person and a customer-person, who are the co-CEOs.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

Who: Amazon is a multinational conglomerate that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

Who: Microsoft is the world’s leader in software, services, and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential. Recognized as one of Canada’s Great Places to Work, Microsoft provides nationwide sales, marketing, consulting, and local support services to its customers.

Who: This teaching and research university with a campus in central Edmonton is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Who: The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded in Edmonton.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

